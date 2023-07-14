Tammi Musumeci determined to ‘put on a show’ at ONE Fight Night 12

At ONE Fight Night 12, Tammi Musumeci returns to the circle for her second contest under the ONE Championship banner.

Looking to follow in the footsteps of her younger brother, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’, she is already on the right path following her debut win.

She secured a unanimous decision win over Brazil’s Bianca Basilio at her debut at ONE Fight Night 8 in March, opening up her account with a pivotal victory.

Her second contest on July 14 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will see her take on Ecuadorian-American competitor Amanda Alequin.

A former IBJJF no-gi world champion, Alequin can match Musumeci when it comes to accolades that they have accomplished in their career, though Tammi’s consistency as a champion is hard to compare with.

It’s set to be another incredibly high-level grappling contest inside the Circle and with a match-up that’s this competitive, anything can happen. Musumeci knows this.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Tammi Musumeci spoke about her expectations for this contest and the statement that she wants to make on fight night:

“I have no idea what's going to happen. But I'm going to do my best to not only put on a show but also get the win. I've worked really hard and I'm gonna do my best to showcase it out there.”

Watch the full interview below:

By securing a second win, she could take herself closer to a world championship contest down the line.

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes