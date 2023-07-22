Tammi Musumeci explains the difference watching striking and grappling from a fan’s perspective

Tammi Musumeci believes fans could better follow along with submission grappling matches after gaining some experience in the sport themselves.

Of course, you could apply that logic to virtually any sport, but Brazilian jiu-jitsu is akin to a combat sports chess match, with each move intended to cause a chain reaction all in the interest of putting their opponent in a precarious position. In comparison, striking sports like boxing and Muay Thai are much easier to follow and jump right into as a fan with no real personal experience necessary.

Sharing her thoughts on the differences between the sports from a fan’s perspective, Musumeci told ONE Championship:

“I feel like jiu-jitsu is a different sport than like for example MMA and Muay Thai, especially Muay Thai and kickboxing. Because like they're all very entertaining. I mean, jiu-jitsu is entertaining as well, but I feel like you have to have some kind of experience to be able to understand the move.”

Thanks in large part to ONE Championship and rising stars like Tammi Musumeci, BJJ is exploding across the world leading more people to sign up for classes in their local areas for a number of reasons.

ONE offered up another spectacular submission showcase earlier this month at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video with Tammi Musumeci making her sophomore appearance for the promotion. Squaring off with Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin, Musumeci scored another impressive unanimous decision victory, moving to 2-0 under the ONE banner.

If you missed Musumeci’s epic win or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.