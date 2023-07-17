Tammi Musumeci lauds Amanda Aleqiun’s ‘aggressive’ and ‘strong’ display at ONE Fight Night 12

ONE Championship submission grappling savant Tammi Musumeci continued her streak in the world’s largest martial arts organization with a unanimous decision victory over close friend and rival Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin last week.

Musumeci and Alequin met on the main card of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, July 14th.

Musumeci came out of the gates ready to grapple, jumping ahead on the scorecards early. Although Alequin put up a good fight, Musumeci’s relentless pursuit of submissions eventually earned her the judges’ nod.

In a post-fight interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci talked about the experience of grappling with Alequin.

The 29-year-old Italian-American star said:

“It did feel good to have someone attacking and they definitely have a ton to work on. She definitely was aggressive. She felt strong. Definitely. She felt really good.”

Musumeci gave credit to Alequin for putting up a good scrap. In the end, though, she just proved too skillful for her opponent.

Of course, it was very convenient to have her brother, reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, Mikey Musumeci, shouting instructions from her corner.

With the victory, Musumeci has won two straight in ONE Championship, and is now knocking on the door of a potential world title shot.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov via replay with Amazon Prime Video.