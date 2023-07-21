American submission grappling ace Tammi Musumeci said their sport is very technical but therein lies its beauty.

The Italian-American fighter is one of the noted athletes in ONE Championship for the steadily growing discipline of grappling.

Tammi Musumeci, the elder sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, made her promotional debut earlier this year and has been undefeated in two matches to date.

Speaking to ONE Championship following her most recent victory, the 29-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt shared that while grappling is not as explosive as other combat sports there is a lot to like about it.

Musumeci said:

“I feel like when we do pretty much cool moves, then the fans will be able to like get into it and realize wow, although we're not you know, there's no punching [but] we're doing really cool technical things.”

Watch the interview below:

Tammi Musumeci was last in action at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

There she defeated Ecuadorian-American opponent Amanda Alequin by unanimous decision in their featured strawweight grappling contest.

Musumeci faced early aggression from Amanda Alequin but eventually found her stride and steadily put pressure on her opponent with her guard game and leg locks.

'Tubby’ tried to go for a finish late in the contest but to no avail.

The win was a follow-up of Musumeci’s promotional debut back in March, where she also won by unanimous decision.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.