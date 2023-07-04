Tammi Musumeci praises Amanda Alequin’s drive: “She doesn’t stop”

Top Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter Tammi Musumeci believes her upcoming fight against Amanda Alequin is going to be non-stop and competitive.

The two are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be a featured strawweight submission grappling showdown, part of the event which is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with ONE Championship, New Jersey native Tammi Musumeci said with the aggressive style of Amanda Alequin, she is expecting an exciting grind-out of a match end-to-end.

She said:

“Win or lose, her matches are always exciting because she doesn’t stop.”

28-year-old Musumeci is no longer a stranger to the style of Amanda Alequin, having already met her twice prior to joining ONE Championship. On both occasions she got the victory by decision.

The elder sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey 'Darth Rigatonio' Musumeci made her ONE debut back in March, defeating Brazilian opponent Bianca Basilio by unanimous decision in their 10-minute joust.

Watch Tammi Musumeci’s ONE Championship debut below:

Following her maiden ONE victory, Musumeci said she had a great experience and wanted to have a quick turnaround.

Apart from being a noted submission grappler, she is also a full-time lawyer.

For her part, Brooklyn-raised Amanda Alequin, 28, is also looking to make it a winning ONE debut. An accomplished BJJ black belt, she is out to make waves in the promotion and eventually vie for a world title down the line.

