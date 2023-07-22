Tammi Musumeci says it would be a "big honor" to compete on an American card next year

Rising ONE Championship submission grappling star Tammi Musumeci is now 2-0 in the promotion, following another thorough unanimous decision performance over Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin a week ago at ONE Fight Night 12.

Making her way over to Bangkok, Thailand in Southeast Asia, Musumeci says the experience has been both pleasant and unique. However, the 29-year-old believes nothing can compare to being able to compete at home on US soil, with all of her family and friends watching from cageside.

In her ONE Fight Night 12 post-event interview, Musumeci stated she wants to be a part of the next US card and how it would be an honor to compete among the world’s very best martial artists.

“And then next year, if there's shows in America, I definitely would like to take advantage of those and do I could definitely do more if it's in America. I mean, that would be an honor. At this. I mean a big honor.”

Watch the interview below:

Luckily for Musumeci, ONE Championship has big plans for the US. The promotion recently announced that it will return to US soil in 2024 with four massive live events lined up.

The promotion’s first foray on-ground in the country took place this past May, with ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video taking place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Given the sheer success of that event, ONE Championship is looking to get back to the States as soon as possible with another blockbuster offering, and Tammi Musumeci could very well be on it.