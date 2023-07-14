Tammi Musumeci says not easy defeating ‘tough’ Amanda Alequin: “I’m going to do the best I can.” 

Stepping foot inside the circle for the very first time at ONE Fight Night 8, with a reputation for being one of the top female grapplers to ever step foot on a mat, she showed her tremendous skill set and defeated Brazil’s Bianca Basilio via decision.

This time out at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14, Musumeci will look to secure a finish when she faces Amanda Alequin.

While the Ecuadorian-American competitor is a well respected opponent as a former IBJJF no-gi world champion, she can’t match the accolades that Musumeci has built up over the years.

On top of her full-time career as an attorney and being the older sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, she is a four-time No-Gi world champion and a two-time Pan American champion.

Though her reputation adds pressure to perform by arriving in ONE Championship with high expectations, Musumeci is just happy to keep testing herself against the best opponents that are currently out there.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Tammi Musumeci spoke her own expectations for this upcoming contest at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Yeah, it's definitely a tough opponent, I'm very excited, I've worked very hard and I'm going to do the best I can.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes