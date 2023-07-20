Tammi Musumeci says exploring and competing in Thailand a ‘very good experience’

At ONE Fight Night 12, Tammi Musumeci secured her second win inside the circle.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt showed her class once again by defeating Ecuadorian-American competitor Amanda Alequin at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, July 14.

As one of the very best female submission grapplers on the planet, Musumeci hopes to follow the footsteps of her younger brother to become a ONE Championship world champion someday.

When Mikey made the move over to ONE, he fell in love with the culture and the opportunity to travel the globe to compete in what he loves doing the most. Tammi Musumeci had similar dreams, and she couldn’t help but fall in love with her recent experience competing in the birth nation of Muay Thai.

During her post-fight interview, Tammi Musumeci told ONE Championship:

“I definitely want to come back to this country, it is a beautiful country. The people are very sweet, very respectful. That was another thing. Everywhere we went the people were really nice. So [it was a] very good experience.”

Watch the full interview below:

Although her dreams of moving down to the atomweight submission grappling division will be put on pause, with Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan competing for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Tammi Musumeci will be waiting on the sidelines to step in as the next contender.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available for North American Amazon Prime Video subscribers live and free.