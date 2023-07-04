Tammi Musumeci says strawweight is the perfect weight class for Amanda Alequin

ONE submission grappling rising star Tammi Musumeci and Amanda Alequin’s paths have always been somehow intertwined.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu savants saw their relationship on both sides of the coin, having been training partners and adversaries over the years.

At ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs Khalilov on Prime Video, Musumeci and Alequin will once again meet as rivals in a pivotal 10-minute strawweight grappling-only contest.

Musumeci was the first to take her act to the Singapore-based organization, besting Bianca Basilio in her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

Now, she’s tasked to welcome ‘Tubby’ inside the confines of the ring at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Having fought Alequin twice already, and coming out victorious on both occasions, Musumeci understands the ins and outs of her upcoming opponent’s style.

However, it is worth noting that the Ecuadorian-American grappler has moved down to 125 pounds, which Musumeci agrees is where she belongs all along.

The older sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci said in an interview with the promotion:

“She used to fight the higher weight classes and now she’s skinnier, but she’s still as strong as when she used to fight those higher weight classes, and long too. So she’s very good at this weight class.”

Obviously, one of the biggest concerns about dropping a weight class is the loss of explosiveness for some athletes.

Then again, that seems to be the complete opposite for Alequin, who appears leaner and meaner than ever before.

We’ll see if she can halt Musumeci’s momentum on July 14 at ONE Fight Night 12. The entire event is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

