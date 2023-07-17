Tammi Musumeci speaks about ‘different experience’ competing inside a ring and Thailand 

ONE Fight Night 12 was a night of firsts for strawweight submission grappling superstar Tammi Musumeci. The New Jersey native visited Thailand and competed in a grappling contest inside a ring for the first time in her career.

Although there were concerns about whether or not competing in an unfamiliar region would fit her, the martial artist showed no signs of concern throughout her single-round affair against former training partner and longtime rival Amanda Alequin.

Speaking on her expedition to Bangkok, Thailand, Tammi Musumeci felt everything from the walkout to the culture caught her by surprise – in a good way, of course.

She told ONE Championship:

“I feel even like the walkout, everything's a different experience. Being in the ring was a different experience. But overall, I was very impressed and felt like really good about my whole experience eating here and even in Thailand.”

Their contest was fast and furious from the sound of the bell, as both women attempted to secure dominant positions trying to outscore the other.

Musumeci constantly outshone her opposite number the longer the match went on, gaining the decisive win thanks to her back-taking attempts and non-stop action for 10 minutes.

With the win, the sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci hopes to drop to atomweight to compete against Danielle Kelly for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling gold.

Both women have two wins each in their tenure at ONE Championship thus far. As such, a meeting between Tammi Musumeci and Kelly should be another highly competitive grappling match between two experts of the discipline.