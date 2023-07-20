Tammi Musumeci wants to ‘get through’ her anxiety and nerves in next fight

Tammi Musumeci hopes to put up a better performance when she returns to the global stage of ONE Championship, after edging past Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12.

Despite coming out on top in large sections of the 10-minute duel, the Pedigo Submission Fighting representative couldn’t find a way to stamp her dominance in the contest.

Per the martial artist, she cites her struggle to contain her emotions as one of the reasons she did not fully exhibit her game plan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tammi Musumeci said:

“Most of the match, it's probably anxiety and nerves. Definitely, for my next fight, whatever it is, I'm definitely going to try to work on getting through that.”

Watch the interview below:

With two back-to-back wins over elite opposition, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion is seeking another litmus test to build a case for herself as a submission grappling world title contender.

Her goal to compete against Danielle Kelly for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title will have to be put on hold, though, as the Silver Fox BJJ athlete will contest for gold against Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14.

However, if Kelly nudges a win over her longtime rival inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in September, Tammi Musumeci could find herself as the next contender for the 26-pound world title.

In the meantime, fans should get prepared for Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14, available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.