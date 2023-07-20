Tammi Musumeci wants high-profile match before the year ends: “I’m down for anything”

Tammi Musumeci knows the women’s submission grappling scene is arguably the hardest landscape to conquer in ONE Championship.

Although she’s already established herself as an absolute threat in the strawweight division, the multi-time BJJ world champion wants to get another high-profile win before the year ends.

Musumeci chalked up her second win in ONE Championship when she dominated fellow BJJ world champion Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 this past week at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Following her win, Musumeci told the South China Morning Post that she’d like to get on December’s Amazon card.

“Yeah, I'm down for anything. I'd like to get another match this year if I can before the end of the year, preferably in December would be great because then I could work. Thank you, Judge Ochoa. If you ever see this.”

Musumeci watched his younger brother Mikey become the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion in 2022 and she plans to capture her ONE world title sometime in the future.

The 29-year-old made her ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 8 and took a unanimous decision win over ADCC and IBJJF world champion Bianca Basilio.

Musumeci then improved to a 2-0 slate in ONE Championship when she took another decision win against former training partner Alequin in Bangkok. Though she’s fighting at strawweight, Musumeci hasn’t been shy in her wish to take on atomweight submission grappling star Danielle Kelly.

That fight, though, could take the backseat. Kelly will face old rival Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, US time, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: