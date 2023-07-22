Tammi Musumeci wants on next ONE Championship U.S. card

Multi-time IBJJF world champion Tammi Musumeci just scored her second-straight victory under the ONE Championship banner at ONE Fight Night 12 last Friday. The New Jersey native locked horns with familiar foe Amanda Alequin inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 12.

Musumeci, who is sister to ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, has strong monentum to reach the top of her division. In an interview with South China Morning Post, the 29-year-old BJJ black belt revealed her immediate plans on her grappling career.

When asked if she's interested in competing in ONE's next US show, Tammi Musumeci said:

"I'd love to get 100% a match this year and the next year. I mean, if all goes well, I'd like to compete in America more regularly if the opportunity arises for America because then it'll be easier for my work schedule as well."

Watch the full interview here:

A bout on American soil in ONE Championship can definitely boost Musumeci's and the promotion's popularity in the west. With her brother Mikey already showcasing his talents in the first US show, a rear-naked choke submission of Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10, it won't be surprising for ONE to utilize the licensed attorney to boost their presence in the continent.

Furthermore, ONE announced recently that it has penciled in four live events on U.S. soil for 2024, proving their focus on the American market.

If you saw her bout with Alequin last weekend, you would understand. Right from the get-go, Musumeci showed her teetth by going for an early guillotine choke as an answer to a double-leg takedown.

After losing the hold, Musumeci proceeded to attack Alequin's legs, which the Ecuadoran grappler willing engaged her with. Midway into the 10-minute match, Tammi Musumeci maintained her lead in scorecards as Amanda Alequin continued to hunt for a leg lock. Her fantastic guard has thwarted every single attempt by her Ecuadoran foe to mount any serious offense.

With two minutes remaining, Alequin's desperation to score a submission attempt came back to haunt her as she eventually gave Tammi Musumeci the opening to take her back. The American BJJ blackbelt firmly maintained back control until the bell signalled the end of the bout.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 on replay and for free.