Tammi Musumeci wary of Amanda Alequin’s diverse skills: “She’s pretty good everywhere”

Tammi Musumeci is ready for her next challenge inside the Circle following her impressive promotional debut earlier this year.

As the sister of reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, Tammi Musumeci has a lot of hype to live up to. So far, she has succeeded in that task, scoring a win over Bianca Basilio at ONE Fight Night 8 in March. Next, she’ll face another well-rounded opponent who is making her own promotional debut, Amanda Alequin.

Musumeci and Alequin will square off as part of ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14 when the promotion heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Ahead of their highly anticipated submission showcase, Musumeci shared her thoughts on Alequin’s skills during an interview with ONE Championship.

“She’s very technical. She’s always been very technical,” Musumeci said. “She’s an amazing competitor. She has a good guard and also good passing. She’s pretty good everywhere, honestly.”

Representing Ecuador and the United States, Amanda Alequin is an accomplished BJJ black belt. After winning multiple IBJJF world championships, ‘Tubby’ will look to bring her skills to the Circle in hopes of one day becoming the promotion’s first-ever women’s submission grappling world champion.

Tammi Musumeci will look to make it back-to-back wins following her unanimous decision victory over Basilio.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

