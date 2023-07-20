Tammi Musumeci working hard to meet Mikey Musumeci’s ‘high expectations’ of her

Tammi Musumeci knows how tough it is to meet the expectations of her brother, reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Making her sophomore appearance for the promotion, Tammi Musumeci scored her second-straight win, outlasting Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin in a 10 minute back-and-forth battle at ONE Fight Night 12. By the time it was all said and done, Musumeci had scored herself another unanimous decision victory. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, she revealed that her brother was disappointed in her performance, despite walking away with her hand raised:

“He was disappointed. He knows that I had a lot more potential,” she said. “And he has high expectations for me. And I always try to meet those. But I know he's happy that I was able to work some stuff but I always strive to reach his expectations as well.”

Clearly, it’s no easy task meeting the expectations of Mikey Musumeci, but when it comes to submission grappling, there’s no better person to have in your corner than the five-time IBJJF world champion.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ stepped inside the ring ahead of the ONE Fight Night 12 main event, making a blockbuster announcement for his return to the Circle next month. Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling title on the line against strawweight champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

