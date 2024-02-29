Tang Kai expects to pick up right where he left off in Thanh Le rematch: “There will be no ring rust”

Tang Kai is set to make his first defense of the ONE featherweight MMA world championship when he returns at ONE 166: Qatar.

The Chinese divisional king will compete in one of three world title rematches that are set to headline ONE Championship’s debut event in Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena.

March 1 will finally see him face off with Thanh Le, the man he beat for the title back at ONE 160, once again in a fight that is sure to deliver.

Their rematch has been scheduled in the past but was unfortunately pushed back due to an injury for the world champion that has kept him out for longer than he would have wanted.

Now with his setbacks behind him, the featherweight king is looking to make up for lost time by jumping right back in at the deep end.

Tang Kai told Sportskeeda MMA in a fight week interview that he doesn’t believe his lack of activity will play a part in this fight:

“I think there will be no difference, you know, although I’ve been out for a bit. There will be no ring rust. Right now, my knee is fully healed and I’ve been training for this the whole time.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tang Kai watched on as his opponent secured another win

In the absence of Tang Kai, Thanh Le ended up getting a replacement opponent and going on to fight at ONE Fight Night 15 last year.

The former champ submitted Ilya Freymanov in the opening round to win the interim title, leaving to this title unification in Qatar.

Le was able to showcase his submission skills in that fight as a reminder of what he is capable of if the fight hits the floor though he usually is putting opponents away with his striking.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.