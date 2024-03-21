Tang Kai wants to hit the ground running after Qatar success: "I hope I can have one or two more fights this year"

After making a successful return to competition at ONE 166: Qatar, Tang Kai hopes to keep his momentum going by staying active this year. By the time March 1 came around, it had been a long time since we last saw him compete inside the Circle due to some injuries.

His rematch with Thanh Le, however, showed that he hasn't lost a step despite being inactive throughout 2023.

Stopping Le in the third round of their rematch, the Chinese champion is now hoping to build on this by defending his featherweight crown a few more times in 2024.

He told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that competing again this year is his main focus right now:

"I felt really good in this fight, and I hope I can have one or two more fights this year."

Tang Kai made a statement at ONE 166

After how good he looked at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, it's no surprise that Tang Kai wants to keep putting his foot on the gas.

The fight had a slow start but the defending champion who fights out of Sunkin International Fight Club picked his moment to push the action perfectly.

Stopping Le will have sent a message to the rest of the division that the injuries he suffered have not stunted the progress and evolution of his skills.

If anything, he proved he can fight both as the aggressor and off the back foot after switching up his game plan from the first fight with Le at ONE 160 in August 2022.

