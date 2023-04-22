‘Tank wasn’t happy’ - Stephen Espinoza shares the inside scoop on Gervonta Davis and Bernard Hopkins’ weigh-ins clash

Stephen Espinzo, the president of Showtime Sports, has given his thoughts on the chaos that ensued at the weigh-ins between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Davis and Garcia are set to face-off in a catchweight bout that pits the WBA lightweight champion 'Tank' against former WBC champion 'King'. Tempers have flared throughout the fight build-up between the pair, but tensions eventually boiled over yesterday at the official weigh-ins for their April 22 clash.

After both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia stepped into the scales in front of the crowd, the pair were locked in an intense face-off. After a few explicit messages were shared with one another, hell broke loose as the pair almost tried to scrap each other before being broken up by security.

The drama didn't stop there, however, as it appeared as though Golden Boy executive Bernard Hopkins had laid his hands on Davis during the scuffle. 'Tank' was reportedly furious Hopkins had put his hands on him, whereas the story of the former boxer was that he was trying to prevent Gervonta Davis from falling off the stage.

Stephen Espinoza weighed in on the situation. According to the Showtime president, if 'Tank's version of events are true, it was "unacceptable" behavior from Bernard Hopkins. Espinoza stated:

"It was tough to seem through the chaos, but it was clearly something involving Bernard [Hopkins]. It depends on whose version you believe. Tank wasn't happy about Bernard having his hands on him...I have to see the footage, but if Bernard is puttinh his hands on a fighter, that's unacceptable."

Gervonta Davis sends warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of their bout

Gervonta Davis has warned Ryan Garcia not to bring his family to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22.

Whilst the two boxers are yet to trade blows in the ring, the pair have regularly fired shots at one another throughout their intense fight build-up. At the pre-fight press conference, their tempers flared once again as 'Tank' made a vicious promise to 'King' and his family.

According to Davis, he is going to brutally KO his rival and stated that Garcia's family shouldn't have to witness it ringside.'Tank' said:

"When I touch that jaw, I'm tellimg you're gonna sleep. I promise you, once I touch that jaw you're gonna sleep. I'll probably break your jaw. Facts."

He added:

"Imma break your jaw, I promise you. And, don't even bring your mother or your daughter, don't bring them, I'm telling you."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis tells Ryan Garcia not to bring his family and threatens to break his jaw as they exchange words at the final press conference ahead of their fight on Saturday night…



