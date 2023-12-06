“Tate has heart” - MMA legend Demetrious Johnson gets honest with assessment of Andrew Tate’s kickboxing

ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Demetrious Johnson, has continued his breakdown of Andrew Tate’s kickboxing skills on his YouTube channel. His fans have requested another breakdown video of the famous social media and online influencer.

Johnson’s fans selected Tate's toughest fight during his run as a young professional fighter at the height of his prime years. It was against Sahak Parparyan, who also fought Alex Pereira at one point in his career.

Tate and Parparyan were fighting for the It’s Showtime 85Max title as the two went back-and-forth during the match as ‘The Mighty Mouse’ pointed out the best moments of Tate throughout the match. Eventually, he was defeated by a decision.

At the tail end of his lengthy video breakdown, the 37-year-old gave out his fight advice that Tate should have followed, which could have altered the outcome of the match. Johnson said:

“I would say the biggest thing, Tate has heart but he hasn’t made any adjustments to deal with homeboy’s forward pressure. Like moving him off certain different angles.”

Despite the loss, Tate was commended by Johnson for his kickboxing skills and mentioned the fantastic offensive combination that stood out in his arsenal. The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative added:

“The biggest thing I can take away from Tate is he’s got a lot of heart. His combinations are very very good. He’s more left side dominant meaning the jab, the high 9, the jab, the 3, the push kick.”

Demetrious Johnson previously made two fight breakdowns of Andrew Tate

This was Johnson’s third video breakdown of Tate, as he already had two on his YouTube channel. The first installment of the Andrew Tate series was when he came out of retirement to fight an online basher. Johnson said that the match was a big mismatch and greatly favored Tate.

Meanwhile, the second fight breakdown was one of Tate’s prime years of fighting, where he faced an equally matched opponent, whom he scored a knockdown against and eventually beat by decision.