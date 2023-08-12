Tawanchai on $50K bonus after arm-breaking TKO kick of Davit Kiria: “I don't know what to do with it”

Tawanchai is in no rush to spend his $50,000 bonus following his impressive third-round TKO against Davit Kiriat at ONE Fight Night 13.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion stepped away from the 'art of eight limbs' and strapped on a pair of eight-ounce gloves for his first kickboxing bout under the ONE Championship banner. Needless to say, things couldn’t have gone much better for the Thai striking sensation.

Tawanchai delivered the final brutal blow in the third round, but it wasn’t to the head. Instead, it was a body kick that Kiria managed to block with his forearm. However, the blow was so vicious that it snapped Kiria’s arm, immediately forcing the fighter to turn away and call for the stoppage himself.

The victory was undeniably impressive, and thus Tawanchai was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

As far as what he plans to spend the extra income on, the ONE world champion has absolutely no idea:

“I’ll just save it first. Right now, I don't know what to do with it. If there's anything, I’ll just think about it later,” Tawanchai told the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview.

See the interview below:

Tawanchai will have the opportunity to earn himself another 50k on October 6 when he returns to the circle for a superfight with former featherweight kickboxing world titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Until then, if you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.