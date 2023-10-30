Tawanchai admits he ‘feels bad’ for opponents after he injures them: “I’m just worried for them”

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is one of the most feared strikers in the world, regardless of combat discipline. The way he dismantles opponents in the ring with explosiveness and murderous intent is absolutely magnificent.

Tawanchai’s elbows, knees, and kicks are like weapons of war. Getting hit clean is like being struck with a lead pipe. The Thai phenom’s strikes are so damaging that the 24-year-old is known for breaking his opponents’ limbs.

Such was the case when Tawanchai battered Jamal Yusupov and Davit Kiria earlier this year. Tawanchai gave Yusupov a leg injury after kicking him into oblivion, before he broke Kiria’s arm months later with another dynamite kick.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Tawanchai said that while his power is indeed awesome, he actually feels bad for injuring his opponents.

The 24-year-old Pattaya native said:

“I honestly feel bad for the opponents. I’m just worried for them because I understand that physical condition is very important in this career.”

And this is why you don’t ‘play Muay Thai’, especially not against a guy like Tawanchai, who can do some serious damage regardless of where a strike lands.

That’s going to be on full display once again when Tawanchai returns to the ring next month to defend his Muay Thai gold.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. The two are scheduled to square off in the main event at ONE Fight Night 17 in November. It’s a highly anticipated showdown that has fans in Thailand salivating at the epic proposition.

It’s been an absolute barnburner of a year for Muay Thai fans, after having been able to witness Rodtang and Superlek go at it just a month ago. Now, it’s Tawanchai and Superbon’s turn to ignite the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.