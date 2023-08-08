Tawanchai can’t predict whether he can KO Superbon: “Let’s see what will happen”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai made it two wins from two outings on the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 13, and he hopes to continue his mark of greatness when he returns next.

The promotion’s 2022 Muay Thai Fighter of the Year started off the calendar year where he had left off, orchestrating an inch-perfect strategy to dispel Jamal Yusupov in 49 seconds at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February.

He reproduced another highlight-reel finish via his kicking weapon to earn a knockout over Davit Kiria in his featherweight kickboxing debut at the Singapore-based promotion inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4.

Before the bout took place in Bangkok, Thailand, it was announced that the featherweight Muay Thai world champion will defend his gold against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15.

And with Kiria now out of the way, Tawanchai’s focus is 100 percent on the former ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative hopes to not disappoint himself and carry on his positive momentum on the October 6 bill.

He said:

“Well, I just want to say that I don't want to lose, that’s all. I don't want to be disappointed in myself. So let's see what will happen.”

Watch the interview here:

Superbon will unequivocally bring his A-game when he squares off against his fellow Thai wherever the fight takes place in a couple of months.

However, the 24-year-old from Bangkok is fired up to knock out any contender that comes in his way of greatness.

North American fans can watch Tawanchai's win at ONE Fight Night 13 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.