Tawanchai focused on extending ‘important’ win streak to speed up shot at kickboxing crown

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai PK Saenchai kicks off his run at accomplishing a new challenge.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has already made it to the top of one division but now, the 24-year old striking prodigy has a new target in mind.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing division is one of the most talent-stacked weight classes in the promotion, with multiple big names at the top competing for the number one spot.

The featherweight kickboxing world title will be up for grabs in the main event of ONE FIght Night 13 when Chingiz Allazov meets Marat Grigorian.

Tawanchai, the featherweight Muay Thai champion, will also be making his debut in the kickboxing ranks.

Facing off with Davit Kiria inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4, the champ knows what it takes to climb the mountain and now he’s looking to do it all over again.

With four consecutive wins under the ONE banner in Muay Thai, he has already established himself as one of the best strikers in the promotion but this is a chance to show that he can compete in either ruleset.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai spoke about the importance of getting off to a good start in the featherweight kickboxing division and laying down a marker of intent:

“Winning is really important as it’s my first ONE Championship kickboxing fight. I need to keep my winning streak, so that I get my chance to win the kickboxing belt.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.