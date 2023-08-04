Tawanchai jokes about Superlek’s penchant for accepting short-notice fights: “He has become so rich”

Thai superstar, Tawanchai believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 is likely rolling in the dough after already competing four times in 2023.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has scored four incredible wins since January, all starting with a world-title-winning performance against Daniel Puertas at ONE Fight Night 6. He followed up that performance with a win over Danial Williams.

After back-to-back victories in kickboxing, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion returned to the art of eight limbs and scored himself two wins in the span of three weeks.

Superlek dispatched newcomer Nabile Anane in the first round of their ONE Friday Fights 22 bout before returning less than a month later to dispatch Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in an emphatic fashion.

With four fights already under his belt this year, fellow Muay Thai sensation Tawanchai believes ‘The Kicking Machine’ might have to change his nickname to ‘The Money Machine'.

“Well, I just feel that Superlek has become so rich,” Tawanchai told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview. “He’s up there like so frequently.”

While Superlek has been adding a series of highlight-reel-worthy wins to his resume, Tawanchai has been gearing up for his highly anticipated kickboxing debut under the ONE Championship banner this Friday night. At ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a scrap with former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

Will we see another crazy finish from Tawanchai this Friday in his ONE kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13