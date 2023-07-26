Tawanchai looking to right his wrongs after losing his last kickboxing bout

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is determined to prove that he can hang with some of the best kickboxers in the world.

Thus far, the Thai superstar has fought exclusively in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner, but that all changes on August 4 when the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion straps on the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash with Georgian standout Davit Kiria.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Tawanchai spoke about his previous experience in kickboxing and is determined to prove that he has improved over the last few several years.

“I learned something [from that loss]. My opponent that day was a great kickboxer. He was faster and better than me in every way,” Tawanchai said. “I have to admit that I was still lacking kickboxing experience. That’s why I lost. So, I want to prove myself in the upcoming fight.”

Tawanchai’s work in Muay Thai has made him one of the most exciting fighters in all of ONE Championship, but kickboxing is sure to present the ONE world champion with an entirely new challenge as he meets a true veteran of the sport in Davit Kiria.

With 40 career wins to his credit, Kiria holds the distinction of being a former GLORY and KLF kickboxing world champion, proving that he has the skills and the determination to score what many could consider to be an upset inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.