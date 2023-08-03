Tawanchai recounts rough upbringing that molded him into the fighter he is today

Thai superstar Tawanchai offered some insight into the rough upbringing that helped mold him into becoming one of the most feared strikers in the art of eight limbs.

On Friday night, Tawanchail will make his kickboxing debut under the ONE Championship banner. Making his highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with Georgian standout Davit Kiria.

Before he steps inside the ring seeking his fifth-straight win, Tawanchai spoke with the promotion about his formative years and offered some insight into the struggles that ultimately made him the world champion that he is today.

“As a child, I remember that I initially lived a comfortable life,” Tawanchai said. “However, I suddenly saw my father selling off our assets piece by piece.”

Dating back to 2022, Tawanchai has scored four-straight wins inside the circle, including a featherweight Muay Thai world title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee. At ONE Fight Night 13, he will make his first foray into the world of kickboxing in ONE Championship with the goal of eventually becoming a two-division world champion.

Standing in his way of that dream will be former GLORY Lightweight Kickboxing champion Davit Kiria. With 40 career wins to his credit, Kiria has established himself as a formidable foe in the world of kickboxing, but he has struggled to find the win column since making his promotional debut in 2021.

Kiria will attempt to turn it around and score the biggest win of his career inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.