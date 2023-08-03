Tawanchai all respect for Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13: “He’s a great kickboxer”

At ONE Fight Night 13, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai sets his sights on a new goal.

Returning to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on August 4, the 24-year-old isn’t satisfied with holding one world championship.

In between title defenses, the champ will debut in the ONE featherweight kickboxing division, looking to take his place amongst the division’s elite.

The title will be on the line later on the same night, when Chingiz Allazov defends against Marat Grigorian. Hence, Tawanchai has a big opportunity to put himself into title contention by picking up a big win.

For his debut, he faces off with Georgian destroyer Davit Kiria.

The former GLORY lightweight champion has faced some of the very best strikers that the division has to offer. Although results haven’t always gone his way, he’s a strong benchmark for his opponent to test himself against.

Looking to halt Tawanchai’s dream of becoming a contender in the featherweight kickboxing ranks, Kiria will look to beat him at the first hurdle and prove that this talent-stacked division isn’t his for the taking.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion spoke about his opponent and the match-up with Kiria.

“I’m happy to face Davit because he’s a great kickboxer and he’s fought in some extraordinary matches before, so I’m happy to match up with him," said Tawanchai.

Catch Tawanchai's comments from 0:55 onwards:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.