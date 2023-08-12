Tawanchai has all the respect for Davit Kiria, wishes opponent speedy recovery following nasty injury

Tawanchai PK Saenchai continues to feel terrible for breaking Davit Kiria’s arm in their recent match at ONE Fight Night 13.

The two featherweights collided on Friday, August 4, in a kickboxing match at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. For his part, 31-year-old Davit Kiria put on a heroic performance that night, keeping Tawanchai on his toes with his power-forward pressure and inside combinations.

However, as the match progressed, Tawanchai got the better of the exchanges, debilitating his opponent’s right forearm with powerful left kicks throughout the match. By round two, Kiria’s arm was looking the worse for wear.

Upon defending another left kick to the body, Kiria’s arm immediately snapped out of its place, forcing the referee to call off the match in the third round.

The Georgian striker has since shared a video message about his arm this week in his native language on Instagram, assuring fans he’s doing well as he awaits for results in the hospital.

Underneath the video, he wrote the following caption in English:

“Thank you very much guys for you support,It means a lot to me ✊❤️.”

Tawanchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, has responded to Kiria’s post and said:

“I respect you, wish you a speedy recovery. 🙏🏻❤️

See their exchange below:

Next up for Tawanchai, is a Muay Thai world title defense against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn. Though a location hasn’t been announced yet, the event is set to transpire on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Despite returning to his Muay Thai roots, Tawanchai hasn’t forgotten about his run for the kickboxing belt, which could lead him to fight reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov in the near future.

After Superbon, the 24-year-old has said he’s looking forward to returning to kickboxing to face one of the best strikers in the world.

Rewatch Tawanchai vs. Kiria, and all ONE Fight Night 13 events, with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.