Tawanchai says he and Davit Kiria make a good matchup on paper, expects entertaining fight

At ONE Fight Night 13, Davit Kiria will have the pleasure of welcoming Tawanchai PK Saenchai into the featherweight kickboxing division.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will look to join their ranks. Targeting a title shot so that he can try to become a two-sport world champion inside the circle, the champ’s first test comes against Kiria.

Through four fights under the ONE Championship banner, results haven’t always gone Kiria’s way. However, that only speaks to how tough this division is at the highest level.

A former Glory lightweight champion, he will try to spoil the Thai striker's big featherweight kickboxing debut and take all that momentum for himself as he rebuilds a path to the upper half of the world’s most stacked striking divisions.

Following his dominant run in Muay Thai, Tawanchai will come into this fight with a lot of confidence, knowing that he belongs right at the top of this division too. With the belt being defended later on that night, when Chingiz Allazov faces Marat Grigorian, it’s a huge night for the featherweight kickboxing division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai spoke about his opponent and what he expects from him on August 4:

“I think we have about the same level of skills which will make it entertaining.”

By making a statement on his debut in a new division, the Muay Thai world champion is sure to leave an impression on the two men involved in the evening’s main event with the world title on the line.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 13 bill live and free next Friday, August 4.