Tawanchai says father encouraged him to be a fighter: “It’s time for you to chase your own dream”

No one has inspired Tawanchai PK Saenchai throughout his career and life like his father.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion – who makes his promotional kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 – followed his dad's footsteps from a young age by embarking on a Muay Thai journey.

Truthfully, with an unwavering work ethic, a supremely high fight IQ, and a great persona, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete's rise to the top wasn't that hard to achieve.

But despite all the success that followed him, the 24-year-old still knows that he owes it all to the person who pushed him on the path to greatness.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the kingpin said there's no one who's supported him more than his old man.

Tawanchai offered:

“I can say he is the one who is always by my side. He is a huge part of my career success."

After conquering the smaller circuit fights in his hometown of Pattaya, the striking specialist turned his attention to bigger venues like the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at the start of his professional journey.

His work ethic and discipline once again prevailed. And after capturing a couple of world titles, many believed that he is truly a generational talent.

But just as his dad had supported him at the very beginning, Tawanchai still vividly remembers the message that his dad sent him before he made it big – and it'll be one he brings to the Thai capital city at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4.

He added:

"Back when I first decided to fight in Bangkok stadiums, my dad told me, ‘It’s time for you to chase your own dream. Just do your best.’”

