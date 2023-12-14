Tawanchai says Superbon won’t have trouble transitioning back to Muay Thai after kickboxing stint

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai expects his upcoming opponent Superbon Singha Mawynn to be in his element when they collide next week in a title clash.

The two Thai superstars will headline ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tawanchai will be defending his world title against Superbon, who will be swinging back to Muay Thai after focusing on kickboxing the past few years.

In an interview with onefc.com, 24-year-old Tawanchai said he does not expect Superbon to have trouble transitioning back to the “art of eight limbs” because he believes his opponent’s skill set is very dynamic.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout said:

“It’s no problem [that he hasn’t competed in Muay Thai much recently]. He has a Muay Thai background, and he has good skills. I don’t think he’s at a huge disadvantage.”

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Tawanchai will be making his second defense of the world title he won in September last year.

He successfully retained the championship belt back in February when he stopped Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov by technical knockout just 49 seconds into their title match.

For his next fights in August and October, he made a foray into kickboxing and won each time.

Superbon, for his part, is looking to win another world title after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing belt in January to Chingiz Allazov. He successfully bounced back in his next fight in June, knocking out Dutch-Turkish opponent Tayfun Ozcan.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available live and for free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Tawanchai-Superbon megafight finally goes down after being deferred twice

The title showdown between top Thai strikers Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn finally goes down on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

It will be for Tawanchai’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold, which has been in his possession since September last year.

The much-awaited contest was originally scheduled to take place at ONE Fight Night 16 in November but Superbon had to pull out weeks before it after injuring his calf in training.

It was then rebooked for ONE Fight Night 17, which went down on December 8 but sans the two as Tawanchai had to beg off to deal with a viral sickness.

But ONE was determined to have them compete before the year ended, eventually landing a spot at ONE Friday Fights 46 in front of their hometown fans at Lumpinee Stadium.

Now both healthy, the two expressed their readiness to go to battle and come up with a victory.