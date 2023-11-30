Tawanchai says war with Superbon can get ‘very messy’ and ‘might not last five rounds’

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai expects nothing less than a full-on brawl when he trades leather with Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The Thai superstar faces one of his stiffest tests as a divisional king, and he's prepared to tackle his foe's tricks head-on inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

During a casual chat with Antoine Pinto on his YouTube channel, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate shared his expectations for this fight, describing it simply as a slugfest.

Tawanchai said:

"It will be a very messy slugfest. I think it might not last five rounds. He's good, so am I. As such, it's gonna be a slugfest. None of us would give up."

Watch the full interview here:

The featherweight Muay Thai kingpin enters this war on a six-fight win steak.

In 2023 alone, the striking dynamo has amassed three victories across both striking disciplines against Jamal Yusupov, Davit Kiria, and Jo Nattawut.

However, Superbon, the top-ranked contender, is a cut above the rest of the names mentioned above. And he'll certainly make this a very messy slugfest alongside the 24-year-old sensation.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available on the promotion's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on December 22.

Tawanchai and Superbon’s keys to victory

Tawanchai versus Superbon is guaranteed to be fireworks in the making, and it could give the gigantic clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 a run for its money should both men be ready to have a go at one another.

On the kingpin’s end, the Muay Femur stylist must rely on his teeps and switch kicks to slow down Superbon before advancing into the pocket with his cruel blend of punches and high kicks.

For the challenger, his best path to victory would be to keep himself away from the PK Saenchai athlete’s crushing limbs and be active – both in the pocket and outside – whenever he sees an opportunity to land strikes and his vicious left kick.

At the end of the day, both superstars will have to be at their best on fight night, and as history proves, they never fail to do just that.