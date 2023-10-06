Tawanchai says he won’t be caught off guard by Jo Nattawut’s striking: “His style remains the same”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is not expecting to be surprised when he takes on veteran Jo Nattawut this week. He said that he fully knows what his opponent will be bringing and he is ready for it.

The two fighters will battle in an all-Thai featherweight kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

It is one of eight fights on offer at the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In the pre-event interview session with the South China Morning Post, 24-year-old Tawanchai shared his thoughts on his opponent, who is 10 years his senior, saying:

“I have seen him fight for a long time. I think the first was when he fought the foreigner who got injured in the head (George Mann in 2018). I have watched his many fights.”

“I think his style remains the same. His main weapon would be punches. I’m sure it will be an entertaining fight. I don’t know if it will go for three rounds.”

Check out the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 15, Tawanchai will be making his second outing in kickboxing in the promotion. He first fought under kickboxing rules in his last fight this past August, defeating veteran Georgian fighter Davit Kiria by technical knockout in the third round.

For the match at hand, he was initially penciled in to defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against fellow Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn. But the latter got injured, forcing the fight to be scrapped.

Jo Nattawut, meanwhile, is looking to get back on the winning track after hitting a rough patch of late. He was last in action in July last year, losing to Turkish fighter Jamal Yusupov by unanimous decision.