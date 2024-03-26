“Tawanchai is a surgeon” - Fans in complete awe of Tawanchai’s clinical head kick knockout of Sean Clancy

After earning a victory over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in kickboxing, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line when the two warriors run it back at ONE 167 at Impact Arena.

Airing live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7, ONE Championship's next numbered event will feature two epic world title tilts, including the return of reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex, who puts her gold up for grabs against Filipina star Denice Zamboanga.

But first, fans will see Tawanchai run back his instant classic with Jo Nattawut in a co-main event that can't be missed.

"Making a statement. How will the rematch between Tawanchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut end at ONE 167?"

ONE Championship fans showed their appreciation for Tawanchai's impeccable head kick knockout against Irish slugger Sean Clancy, writing:

"Tawanchai is a surgeon"

"Tawanchai had underrated boxing"

"So calm, so deadly"

"Superb. Smooth strikes. Powerful impact."

"Those hooks are insane."

"Tawanchai is one of the most technically gifted fighters at the moment"

"Bro didn't even break a sweat lol"

Best known for his skills in the art of eight limbs, Tawanchai strapped on the eight-ounce gloves for a scrap with Davit Kiria in August 2023. Earning a third-round KO, the streaking Thai sensation decided to give it another go in the world of kickboxing, defeating Nattawut via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 15.

Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut are riding a wave of momentum going into their ONE 167 rematch

Since coming up short against Tawanchai in October, Jo Nattawut fought his way back into the win column following an epic three-round war with Dubuque, Iowa native Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17. Overall, 'Smokin' is 4-1 in Muay Thai competition under the ONE banner, with other notable wins against George Mann and Samy Sana.

As for the reigning and defending world champion, Tawanchai has won seven straight fights dating back to January 2022, including victories in both Muay Thai and kickboxing — his biggest coming against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in December.

Will Tawanchai keep his undefeated streak alive, or will 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut shock the world and claim his first piece of ONE Championship gold?

Fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7.