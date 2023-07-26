Tawanchai uncertain whether he can KO Davit Kiria: “I’ll do my best to beat him”

Tawanchai PK Sanechai is unwilling to make a prediction for his upcoming kickboxing debut in ONE Championship, but the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is more than ready to do everything necessary to have his hand raised in his return to the circle.

The Thai sensation will step back into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, but this time, he will lay down the four-once gloves and strap on a pair of eight-ouncers for a kickboxing clash with veteran standout Davit Kiria.

Tawanchai has experience in the world of kickboxing, but this will be his first foray into the sport since signing with ONE Championship in 2021.

Asked how he sees things going in his scrap with Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai stopped short of offering a prediction but promised to do his best in the upcoming clash:

“I can’t say if I can or cannot knock him out,” Tawachai told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “We don’t know the future, but let’s say I’ll do my best to beat him.”

Tawanchai has looked virtually unstoppable in his last four appearances, scoring three incredible wins by knockout. However, his biggest winner came via unanimous decision as he bested Petchmorakot Petchyindee to capture the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Conquering the art of eight limbs, he will now begin a quest for two-sport glory that begins with Davit Kiria, a 40-win fighter who will be making his fifth walk to the circle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.