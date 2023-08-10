Tawanchai willing to throw down against Chingiz Allazov if ONE sees fit: “It’s my dream to get a belt in kickboxing”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is in no rush to vie for the division’s kickboxing title, but said if ONE Championship gives him the opportunity he will be down for it.

The 24-year-old Thai superstar made his kickboxing debut in ONE this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok, where he stopped veteran Georgian fighter Davit Kiria by technical knockout (broken arm/middle kick) in the third round.

It was the first of many kickboxing matches that Tawanchai is seeking to have, in line with his push to win the featherweight world title, currently held by reigning champion Chingiz Allazov.

At the post-fight interview session, Tawanchai shared that he is leaving the decision to the promotion on who his next kickboxing opponent will be but reiterated that his end goal in the sport is to win a world title.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout said:

“I can’t say for sure because it’s up to ONE Championship which opponent they’re gonna give me, but it’s my dream to get a belt in kickboxing.”

Check out the interview session below:

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tawanchai was in his aggressive self, pummeling his 34-year-old opponent with ferocious kicks throughout their match. Davit Kiria tried his best to defend himself from the onslaught but with little success, with the last one sending the fight to an explosive ending.

The Thai juggernaut aimed for a body kick early in the third round but instead caught the forearm of his opponent. The nasty kick instantly broke the arm of Davit Kiria, forcing him to call for a stop to the fight and absorb the TKO defeat.

Incidentally, Chingiz Allazov was also in action at ONE Fight Night 13, successfully defending the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title by unanimous decision against Armenian challenger Marat Grigorian.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.