Tayfun Ozcan ready to take the fight to Superbon: “He’s so smart and technical”

Tayfun Ozcan of the Netherlands is pumped up for his upcoming fight against Thai superstar fighter Superbon Singha Mawynn and is ready to take the fight to the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

The two featherweight contenders are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Both fighters are out to chalk up a rebound win after dropping tough losses in their previous fights.

Up against a former champion, Tayfun Ozcan knows that second-guessing is not an option for him and that he must intelligently take the fight to a skillful warrior like Superbon.

‘Turbine’ shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“You need to take the fight to him. [It’s] the only choice you have. But in a smart way, because he’s so smart and technical.”

Tayfun Ozcan is coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Marat Grigorian of Armenia.

He is out to improve on his No.5 ranking in the division and he expects a victory in his upcoming fight would significantly pad his cause.

Superbon, for his part, is out to start his redemption tour on a winning note after he surrendered his world title to now-division king Chingiz Allazov back in January.

He was knocked out by ‘Chinga’ in the second round, handing him his first defeat in five years and first in four fights under ONE Championship banners.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

