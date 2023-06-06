Tayfun Ozcan won’t take defeat: “I cannot accept it”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Tayfun Ozcan will step inside the ONE Championship ring for the biggest fight of his career to date.

While he is no stranger to testing himself against elite opposition under the ONE banner, this is an opportunity for him to secure the biggest win on his resume.

On June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will face former world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in a pivotal featherweight kickboxing duel.

In search of a rebound win after losing his world title to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the No.1-ranked contender is coming to make a statement. However, his opponent, the No.5-ranked athlete, will try to derail the hype around the Thai star's comeback trail.

Despite how competitive all of his contests have been, Ozcan has had a mixed run in ONE Championship thus far, one that has made him more motivated than ever to put on a show at ONE Fight Night 11.

Having lost a decision to Marat Grigorian and a split to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, the Dutch-Turkish contender is looking to leave no room for debate this time around.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tayfun Ozcan spoke about his run in the promotion so far and his mindset going into this huge fight on June 9:

“You know, 10 years, you look back, everyone sees a loss. It doesn’t matter if it’s close or not. They are losses. And I don’t want to end my ONE career with more losses than wins. I never had that, so I cannot accept it.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

