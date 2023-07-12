“Team McGregor first W confirmed” - Conor McGregor’s tweet sparks excitement for dramatic turn of events in TUF 31

Things have not gone according to plan for Conor McGregor on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The fighters coached by the former double champ have lost all six bouts thus far, however, fans believe that will change soon. 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to share footage of him sparring with Landon Quinones, captioning the post:

"Landon Quiñones is a gritty fighter who is as tough as nails, always willing to learn and improve all facets of his fight game. Make sure to tune into The Ultimate Fighter tonight!"

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

@kylesosaa718 believes that the post indicates Quinones won the bout:

"Team McGregor first W confirmed. Wouldn’t be tweeting this if Landon didn’t win"

@JoshOnAir agreed with that sentiment while also trolling the former double champ:

"Sounds to me like someone is about to get their first coaching win… And second win overall since Barack Obama was President. Nice work fam. 👏🏼🫱🏼‍🫲🏻"

@MistressAIPRO believes Jason Knight, who will face Quinones, does not present a tough challenge:

"110% a win this time, not hating on Jason but hes been sparked alot"

@iFUXwMMA believes McGregor's team was doomed to fail:

"The way they made these teams was awful. Except for last weeks kid,none of his fighters stood a chance & each woulda been massive underdogs if able to bet. Guys who had wins n the UFC who've been on the big stage vs inexperienced prospects. Terrible they didn't mix the teams up"

@RaleighRaceFan believes that, despite his record, McGregor is a better coach than Michael Chandler:

"Conor you the Man !! Who cares if Chandler can coach veterans!! Your doing the real coaching ! Amateurs learning from one of the best in MMA !! You are a natural at coaching for sure !!"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya can surpass Conor McGregor as the UFC's top draw

While Conor McGregor is the biggest name in mixed martial arts, Chael Sonnen does not believe that will be the case for much longer. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former middleweight and light heavyweight title challenger revealed that he believes Israel Adesanya will surpass the star power of 'The Notorious', stating:

"There's a different game being played here by Izzy. You want to know who should be watching this? It's not [Dricus] du Plessis and it's not the rest of the division. It's Conor McGregor. Izzy's coming for his spot. Izzy's coming for top draw in the sport and he's not that far away. By the way, he truly made that program for me."

Check out Chael Sonnen's full comments below:

youtube.com/watch?v=DauC6c… Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya is close to eclipsing Conor McGregor's star power"Izzy is coming for his spot. Izzy’s coming for top draw in this sport and he’s not that far away.”

Sonnen labeled Adesanya as the star of UFC 290, despite the fact that he was not fighting on the stacked card. While McGregor's star power is impossible to deny, he has been inactive for over two years.

