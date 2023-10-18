“Tear it up” - Anatoly Malykhin, fans ready for all-out war between Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty

Anatoly Malykhin and fans can’t wait for the upcoming champion vs. champion clash between Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty.

On November 3, ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 16. In the main event, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Andrade, and the bantamweight Muay Thai king, Haggerty, will go toe-to-toe with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line.

As the highly-anticipated event quickly approaches, ‘Wonder Boy’ shared a photo on Instagram of his intense faceoff with Jonathan Haggerty. The social media post was captioned:

“2 weeks!! See you all in bangkok 🦾🔥 #andnew #onefightnight16”

Two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin joined fans in voicing their excitement for Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade with the following messages in the comment section:

“Tear it up 🔥” - Anatoly Malykhin

“Two fav Muay Thai fighters 🔥 could go either way, don’t count out The General @jhaggerty_”

“Chok dee brother🙏🏻Our whole family cheers for you, you are the best👊🏻🦾”

“Fabricio im your fan man..... but you more than anyone, know the quarry ahead. Jhonathan Haggerty is one tough guy and I know how hard you are training. I'm a fan of both, but here Brazil is first. Go out there and show that you are even stoner. Stay strong, champ! 👊🏼 👊🏼 👊🏼👊🏼”

“Let’s Gooooo! Someone getting KTFO!! 🇧🇷🦾🔥🔥”

Instagram comments

Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty are both coming off life-changing wins.

Firstly, Fabricio Andrade’s latest ONE appearance was against John Lineker in February. The matchup was an instant rematch from October 2022, a ONE bantamweight MMA world title fight ending as a no-contest. ‘Wonder Boy’ wouldn’t be denied this time, as he battered Lineker to become the king of the division.

Meanwhile, Haggerty’s last fight was his first at bantamweight after leaving the flyweight division, where he is the former ONE Muay Thai world champion. ‘The General’ took on Nong-O Hama on April 21 and shockingly dethroned the Thai superstar with a first-round knockout.

ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.