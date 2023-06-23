Teenage Muay Thai star Nabil Anane details what his typical day looks like 

Nabil Anane revealed his daily routine as a professional fighter.

Anane has emerged as a potential future Muay Thai superstar at the young age of nineteen. One of the primary reasons for his success is a consistent schedule of hard work, leading to a world-class skillset. During an interview with ONE Championship, the Algerian fighter discussed his daily routine by saying:

“Basically I wake up in the morning, and I go for a run with my camp. I train with them, and then go home to rest a little bit. I come back in the afternoon for more training with my team. And then go home again.”

Nabil Anane’s daily routine takes place at Team Mehdi Zatout in Pattaya, Thailand. As a result of his hard work, the nineteen-year-old has established a professional Muay Thai record of 33-4-1. The 6’2” flyweight also holds a black belt in Shindenkai karate and taekwondo, making him one of the most intriguing fighters in ONE Championship.

On June 23, Anane will make his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22. He has been thrown into the deep end quickly as his first opponent will be Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. Superlek won’t have to make many adjustments for his upcoming Muay Thai bout, as he holds a promotional record of 6-0 in “the art of eight limbs.”

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American viewers can watch the event on Friday morning, local time, for free on YouTube.

