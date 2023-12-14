Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali reveals he fractured his left hand weeks before showdown with Edgar Tabares

17-year-old Muay Thai sensation ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali of Malaysia is one of the fiercest competitors in the fight game right now, despite his young age. And judging by his most recent performance, there’s no way you would have been able to tell that he was injured heading into the fight.

Ghazali went head-to-head with former WBC Muay Thai international champion Edgar Tabares of Mexico at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, December 9th.

‘Jojo’ put the brakes on Tabares just 36 seconds into the very first round, destroying the Mexican’s midsection with a crushing left hook to the ribs that forced a stoppage in the action. The result was a knockout win for Ghazali, the most significant of his career thus far.

Speaking to Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview in the ring, Ghazali revealed he had hurt his hand heading into the fight but that he powered through the pain and came out on top.

‘Jojo’ said:

“Fight camp has been hectic, I fractured my hand two weeks ago. It was my left hand, and I actually knocked him out with my left hand. That’s cool. It’s been a very crazy fight camp. I’m grateful.”

What’s next for Johan Ghazali?

‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali continues his meteoric rise through the ranks and will stop at nothing until he becomes a ONE world champion. The 17-year-old is willing to face any and all competition, so expect to see him back in action soon against a tougher opponent.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

