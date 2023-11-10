Terence Crawford stripped of his boxing world title due to a contract clause; the division now has a new champion 

Terence Crawford is no longer boxing's undisputed welterweight champion. The IBF has stripped the 36-year-old Nebraska native of his title due to his inability to fulfill a contractual obligation.

While Crawford was required to fight IBF interim welterweight champion Jaron Ennis in a mandatory title defense, he couldn't enter negotiations with 'Boots' due to Errol Spence Jr. activating an immediate rematch clause after losing their undisputed bout in July.

Terence Crawford notably secured a statement ninth-round TKO victory over Spence Jr. to become boxing's undisputed welterweight champion. The Showtime pay-per-view event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and marked a career-defining win for the undefeated Nebraska native.

According to Boxing Scene, Errol Spence Jr. activated the clause shortly after the IBF ordered 'Bud' to face Jarron Ennis. Sanctioning bodies rarely allow rematch clauses to justify exceptions for mandatory title fights, with the IBF rule 3.B specifically prohibiting such a practice.

As a result, Terence Crawford has now been stripped of his IBF welterweight championship, with Jarron Ennis replacing him as the full titleholder. While there's no solid update on the highly anticipated rematch so far, Crawford, who has the right to determine the weight according to the contract, has expressed his willingness to face Spence Jr. at welterweight.

Terence Crawford stripped: Former opponent warns 'Bud' against underestimating Jarron Ennis

While it's unclear if and when Terence Crawford crosses paths with new IBF welterweight titleholder Jarron Ennis, American professional boxer Hank Lundy recently warned the Nebraska native against taking 'Boots' lightly.

Lundy faced Crawford in a light welterweight title fight in February 2016 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. 'Bud' dominated Lundy for the majority of the contest before securing a fifth-round TKO.

During a recent Instagram live session, Hank Lundy weighed in on a potential Terence Crawford vs. Jarron Ennis title unification bout. He said:

"Does Jaron Ennis stand a chance against 'Bud'? I’m going to be real. 'Boots' ain’t to be f***d with, and I ain’t saying that because I’m biased and because he’s with Philly... A lot of people are going to leave Boots alone before he’s young." [ h/t boxingnews24.com]

Meanwhile, Crawford has been angling for a big-money fight against Canelo Alvarez. After beating Errol Spence Jr., Crawford was eager to move up to super middleweight and face the undisputed champion there.

However, Alvarez has dismissed the possibility of facing Crawford and isn't interested in facing smaller opponents. Only time will tell if Crawford pursues a bout against the Mexican champion after his rematch against Spence Jr.