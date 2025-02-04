Terrance McKinney sheds light on freshly painted walls in ANB Arena's locker rooms causing breathing troubles

UFC lightweight star Terrance McKinney is coming off a massive TKO win over Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend. It was the first time 'T Wrecks' fought overseas, visiting the Middle East for his 10th UFC appearance.

However, it wasn't the most perfect experience for the 30-year-old, who revealed that the freshly-painted locker rooms in the ANB Arena in Saudi Arabia caused some problems for some fighters that night.

McKinney revealed more about the issue in an interview with Ariel Helwani:

"We were at the back huffing paint... This is probably the best cardio I've had like, ever, in any fight, like, I've been running five miles every other day. And I felt it, like from the paint. Well, they did try to help us by taking some of the sealant off but like I said, it affected Lucas' [Alexander's] breathing. He had to go to the hospital like, two times. Mike Davis definitely was feeling it too, is what he told me. A lot of other fighters were feeling it too. So we weren't just the only ones."

Both Lucas Alexander and Mike Davis lost their bouts that night. As for McKinney, he didn't need to rely on his cardio too much as he finished Hadzovic in just over two minutes in the first round.

Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadzovic at UFC Saudi Arabia play-by-play

At UFC Saudi Arabia last weekend, Terrance McKinney successfully found himself in the winning column once again when he defeated Damir Hadzovic via TKO. Coming off of a devastating head-kick KO loss to Esteban Ribovics last year, 'T-Wrecks' was hungry to right the wrongs of his previous fight.

As for Hadzovic, the Bosnian-born Danish fighter was coming off a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. His most recent appearance in the octagon was a loss to Marc Diakiese in 2022. This would have been his glorious return to action.

The fight started fast and furious, with McKinney immediately taking the center of the cage and peppering Hadzovic with hard shots. Hadzovic tried to circle out and gain some control by firing back - but McKinney provided very little breathing room.

Soon enough, McKinney's aggressive pressure caused Hadzovic to hastily shoot for a takedown. The American lightweight easily thwarted it with a guillotine choke attempt and landed on top mount position. From there, McKinney rained down heavy ground and pound which prompted the referee to stop the fight and declare him the winner via TKO.

