"Textbook f*ck around and find out" - Fans rejoice as prankster finds out the hard way not to mess with a UFC fighter

Ahead of his highly anticipated bout against Dan Hooker at UFC 290 this weekend, Jalin Turner recently went viral after he was caught teaching a social media prankster a harsh lesson on camera.

Popular MMA-based handle @insidefighting posted the video on Instagram, which showed the prankster creeping up behind Turner on an escalator. The prankster animatedly tries to animatedly intimidate the MMA fighter and ends up getting grabbed by the throat by Turner and his crew.

Fans who viewed the video were pleased with Jalin Turner's actions and concurred that pranksters must learn not to cross personal boundaries. They took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan was happy about Turner grabbing the prankster and wrote:

"People out here f**king around too much. F**k your pranks."

Another fan criticized 'pranking for fame' culture and agreed, writing:

"Yes, that prank "culture" is retarded af."

One user pointed out how lucky the prankster was not to get beaten up by an MMA fighter and wrote:

"He's lucky Jalin took him by the neck instead of hitting him straight away."

Another user sympathized with Turner and wrote:

"My guys from San Bernardino, in the middle of a weight cut, and it’s hot out there. Worst possible timing for a prank lol."

One fan wrote:

"Textbook f**k around and find out."

Another fan added:

"We don't play that sh*t wtf @thetarantula."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @insidefighting on Instagram

UFC lightweight Jalin Turner describes what went down during the scuffle with escalator prankster

Jalin Turner is a No.11-ranked UFC lightweight with a professional record of 13-6. 'The Tarantula' has also secured an impressive nine wins via knockout, further proving how lucky the prankster mentioned above was to get away with no serious injuries.

Ahead of his next fight against Dan Hooker, Turner spoke to the media at the UFC 290 media day. MMA journalist James Lynch asked the 28-year-old to explain what led to the viral altercation with the internet prankster, to which he replied:

"It went exactly how it was supposed to go. He said something and I grabbed him. He was lucky it was fight week, or I probably would have thrown some hands. But it's okay."

Watch the full video below:

Jalin Turner is coming off a split-decision loss against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 285, before which the California native was on an impressive five-fight win streak. Meanwhile, his next opponent Dan Hooker last broke his two-fight losing skid with a statement second-round TKO win over Claudio Puelles in November 2022.

Watch Turner's full UFC 290 media day interview below:

