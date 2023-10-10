Thanh Le admits Ilya Freymanov’s track record worried him: “He had a nice and scary knockout of Martin”

Thanh Le was confident of bagging a victory over Ilya Freymanov for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title. However, the American-Vietnamese athlete admitted there were doubts in his mind given the Russian’s lifelong association with martial arts and his sensational debut victory.

The former kingpin claimed the interim gold and a massive win at ONE Fight Night 15 last Friday, October 6, by finishing the No.3-ranked challenger with a heel hook. The stoppage came just 62 seconds into their clash inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following his title-winning display, the 50/50 and MidCity MMA representative had this to say during the ONE Championship post-event interview:

“It was a great camp, but just some things were going through my mind like, ‘Oh, this guy’s young, he’s been doing martial arts forever, military background.' Like you know, he had a nice and scary knockout of Martin relatively quick. I didn't do that. I knocked him out in the third round.”

Watch the interview here:

Though many were eager to see Thanh Le back inside the circle, a fraction of fight fans knew Freymanov could potentially leave the revered venue with a huge upset.

The Kuznya Fight Club athlete entered this fight with plenty of momentum after debuting with a cracking first-round TKO of former kingpin Martin Nguyen at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year.

He followed up with another dominant showing in his sophomore outing by submitting Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg inside the opening frame.

However, Thanh Le was on a redemption mission at ONE Fight Night 15, and he left no stone unturned in preparation for Freymanov.

In the end, his determination and focus throughout training camp paid off handsomely as he returned to winning ways, claimed ONE gold, and booked himself a title unification bout versus Tang Kai when the Chinese superstar returns to action.

Catch their fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 15 bill via replay, available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.