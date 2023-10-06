Thanh Le believes Ilya Freymanov fight will get him ready for ‘unfinished business’ with Tang Kai

At ONE Fight Night 15, Thanh Le will compete in a huge firefight for the featherweight division although it isn’t the one he was originally chasing.

After losing his world championship to Tang Kai last year, the former divisional king has been chasing down a rematch with the only man to take him to the scorecards in his entire career.

Scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 12, the two men were set to run it back in a highly anticipated rematch.

Unfortunately, with the defending champion suffering an injury, the fight was postponed, leading Le to the fight that he now has in front of him at ONE Fight Night 15 this week.

This Friday, October 6, the former kingpin will face Ilya Freymanov, who has risen straight to a ranked spot in the division since debuting in ONE Championship.

With back-to-back first-round finishes, the Russian striker has proved himself to be one of the most dangerous opponents out there in the division.

When they clash at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the interim world championship on the line, Le is excited to test himself against a fighter he believes he was destined to meet before the end of his career.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Thanh Le spoke about his desire to secure a rematch with Tang Kai and how this next contest is just another step in the process of reclaiming his title:

“So obviously we wanted to finish that unfinished business right? First decision ever, that didn't sit well, that's through amateur career or pro career. So it was a weird feeling, just in my eyes and my mind, not finishing a fight one way or the other getting finished or finishing the bad guy right? But I really want that one. But what makes the transition a little smoother and a little easier is that I get another dangerous opponent that I knew we had to fight before my time was up in this game.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.