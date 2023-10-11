Thanh Le credits Ryan Hall for leveling up his ground game after heel hook finish of Ilya Freymanov

Thanh Le’s new and improved ground game comes courtesy of submission specialist Ryan Hall who was in Le’s corner during the ONE Fight Night 15 headliner.

Little more than a year after surrendering the ONE featherweight MMA world title to Tang Kai, Thanh Le is once again a world champion, scoring a slick 62-second heel hook submission against Ilya Freymanov to claim the interim ONE featherweight MMA championship.

Known for his highlight-reel knockouts inside the Circle, nobody expected Le to submit Freymanov. And certainly not near the one-minute mark of the opening round. Speaking at the post-fight press event, Thanh Le offered some insight into his evolved ground game.

“I've got a ton of great coaches around me but the spotlight is on obviously, 50/50 and my buddy Ryan Hall who’s here cornering me,” Le said. “A friend and coach, you know, all of that stuff. But that's the position. I mean I feel like I'm starting to get better and better in that position and very confident in those areas and who better to learn it from than ‘The Man’ from it."

He added:

“So y'all gotta check out his instructional. He’ll appreciate that shout-out, get him some money. But you'll learn some shit, I promise you.”

Now the interim featherweight titleholder, Thanh Le will begin preparation for a long-awaited rematch with the only man to defeat him under the ONE Championship banner, Tang Kai. China’s first male MMA world champion bested Le last year via unanimous decision, but he got injured and has yet to defend the world title, prompting the introduction of an interim belt.

With Tang Kai now ready to return and Thanh Le sitting firmly atop the contender’s list, it’s just a matter of time before the two heavy hitters run it back in a massive world title unification clash.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.