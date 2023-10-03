Thanh Le doesn’t like "nasty" decisions, looks to finish Ilya Freymanov within the distance

Last time out at ONE Championship 160, Thanh Le suffered his first defeat since signing with ONE Championship.

Riding a five-fight win streak into his title defense against Tang Kai, the Chinese challenger was able to completely disrupt the skills that the champion brought to the table.

Winning a decision to become the new champion, Le has been chasing down a rematch to try and reclaim the title that was once his.

With Tang Kai currently injured, the former titleholder will instead compete for an interim title when he returns later this week.

At ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6, Le will meet Ilya Freymanov in a fight between two of the most ruthless finishers within the ONE Championship roster.

In a fight that he expects to be completely different from his last contest, the 38-year-old knows the dangers that his Russian opponent brings to the table but he is excited to engage with him in a firefight.

Since signing with ONE Championship, Freymanov has produced back-to-back first-round finishes including a statement debut win over the former champion Martin Nguyen.

Expecting a fight that is more suited to his explosive style, Thanh Le is hoping to never need the judges’ verdicts ever again.

In an interview with the promotion, the former champion spoke about his last fight going to the scorecards and how he doesn’t see that happening this time around given both men's finishing records:

“I say this every fight. And I was right, except for the last fight. That’s the first time I’ve ever gone to a decision. It was nasty. I didn’t like it. We are not going to a decision. I promise you this.”

Between their combined 30 fights, Le and Freymanov have produced 21 knockouts, a stat that speaks for itself if you’re thinking about whether or not to tune in for this main event clash.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

