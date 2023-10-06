Thanh Le envisions his ‘best performance to date’ in interim title fight versus Ilya Freymanov

Thanh Le believes his performance at ONE Fight Night 15 will be the best performance of his mixed martial arts career.

The former ONE world champion will look to once again strap gold around his waist as he meets Russian knockout artist Ilya Freymanov for the interim ONE featherweight MMA world championship. The winner will not only leave with 26 pounds of gold, but they will also secure themselves as the next man in line to challenge the current undisputed featherweight MMA king, Tang Kai.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of his return to the main event spotlight, Thanh Le suggested that his performance at ONE Fight Night 15 will be the best of his career.

“For this fight, I’m going out there to perform at my best, the best I've ever performed. Whether it looks the best or whether it's a fast knockout or a five-round war, I don't care. What I don't want to see is another decision. That's not happening again and what I see is my best performance to date."

Watch the full interview below:

With the bout emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov will meet in the ring instead of in the circle. Asked about competing in the differences between fighting in a ring versus in a cage, Le said:

“It's nice because the cage wall is very different than ropes that allow free movement behind the opponent. So there are a few things that we might have game plans for.”

Will Thanh Le score his 14th career finish this Friday night, or will Ilya Freymanov continue his meteoric rise up the featherweight rankings and claim his first ONE world title?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.